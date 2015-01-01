Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Rates of pediatric hospitalizations following an injury while riding an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) are increasing. Few studies have compared the rates of severe injuries among children, adolescents, and adults.



OBJECTIVES: To investigate whether younger ATV riders are at risk for more severe ATV-related injuries. DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: This cross-sectional study was conducted using administrative data from hospitals in 9 provinces in Canada. Participants included patients admitted to hospitals with ATV-related injuries between 2002 and 2019. Statistical analysis was performed from June 2020 to September 2021. EXPOSURES: The primary exposure was age younger than 16 years. Comparison groups were youths aged 16 to 20 years and adults aged 21 years and older.



MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: The main outcomes of interest were death, spinal cord injury, and an Injury Severity Score (ISS) greater than 25. Secondary outcomes were less severe injuries, including head injuries, crush type injuries, and fractures.



RESULTS: Among 52 745 patients with complete data, 15% were youths younger than 16 years, 13% were youths aged 16 to 20 years, 82% were male, and 47% lived in rural areas. After adjusting for covariates, the odds of dying were higher among youths aged 16 to 20 years (adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 1.64; 95% CI, 1.04-2.60) compared with those younger than 16 years. Youths aged 16 to 20 years also had higher odds of spinal cord injury (aOR, 2.72; 95% CI, 1.80-4.20) and an injury severity score greater than 25 (aOR, 1.63; 95% CI, 1.36-1.96) compared with youths 16 years of age or less. Sex-specific analyses revealed these associations were greater for male youths aged 16 to 20 years (spinal cord injury: aOR, 3.81; 95% CI, 1.38-11.10, and dying in a hospital: aOR, 4.37; 95% CI, 1.19-21.02) than female youths aged 16 to 20 years.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: In this cross-sectional study of patients hospitalized for ATV injuries in Canada, youths aged 16 to 20 years and adults aged 21 years and older were at an increased risk of death and severe injuries compared with youths younger than 16 years. The increased risk of death and severe injuries was most evident among male patients.

