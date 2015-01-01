|
Citation
|
Reddy J, Palmer L, Putnam-Hornstein E. Matern. Child Health J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37256517
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Infants affected by prenatal alcohol and drug use are more likely to be removed from parental custody than those in the general population, although it is unclear whether their custody outcomes differ from infants investigated by child protection systems (CPS) for other reasons. This analysis seeks to compare trajectories of involvement and custody outcomes among infants investigated by CPS with and without documentation of prenatal substance exposure (PSE).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adoption; Child protection system; Custody; Foster care; Prenatal substance use; SUD