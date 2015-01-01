Abstract

In recent years, real-time health monitoring using wearable sensors has been an active area of research. This paper presents an efficient and low-cost fall detection system based on a pair of shoes equipped with inertial sensors and plantar pressure sensors. In addition, four machine learning algorithms (KNN, SVM, RF, and BP neural network) are compared in terms of their detection performance and suitability for pre-impact fall detection. The results show that KNN and BP neural network outperformed the other two algorithms, where KNN had 98.8% sensitivity, 99.8% specificity, and 99.7% accuracy, and BP neural network had 100% sensitivity, 99.8% specificity, and 99.9% accuracy. KNN outperformed BP neural network in terms of fitting ability, and their lead times were both 460.95 ms. The system can provide sufficient intervention time for the wearer in the pre-impact phase and together with the touchdown fall protection device can effectively prevent fall injuries.

Language: en