Citation
Sidorchuk A, Engström K, Moller J, Gémes K. Nord. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2023; 40(3): 233-249.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Walter de Gruyter)
DOI
PMID
37255610
PMCID
Abstract
AIM: The aim of the study was to examine whether changes in alcohol consumption over time differ according to beverage types, and to what extent socioeconomic, lifestyle and health-related factors predict beverage-specific trajectories in Sweden. Study design: We included participants from the Stockholm Public Health Cohort who were surveyed repeatedly in 2002, 2010 and 2014. Alcohol consumption trajectories were constructed for 13,152 individuals with valid information on amount and frequency of drinking. Preferred beverage types (i.e., beer, wine or spirits) were defined based on the most consumed beverages. Multinomial logistic regression was used to quantify individual predictors of different trajectories, overall and by beverage type.
Language: en
Keywords
socioeconomic; beverage-specific alcohol consumption trajectories; lifestyle and health-related predictors; population-based cohort