Abstract

OBJECTIVES: to assess the association between risk of violence and frailty syndrome among hospitalized older adults.



METHODS: quantitative, analytical and cross-sectional research, carried out with older adults in two university hospitals. Data collection was performed using the Brazil Old Age Schedule, Hwalek-Sengstock Elder Abuse Screening Test and Edmonton Frail Scale instruments. It was analyzed using descriptive statistics and inferential statistics.



RESULTS: risk of violence was higher among women (68.9%), over 70 years old (64.7%), with more than 3 years of study (68.9%), without relationship (67.1%), who do not work (65.1%) and with income above 1 minimum wage (65.2%). There is a significant association between risk of violence and frailty (72.3%; p<0.001) and a positive correlation between the instrument scores (r=0.350; p-value<0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: risk of violence was associated with being female and frailty. The study is expected to encourage further discussions related to the theme and nursing practice.

Language: pt