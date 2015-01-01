Abstract

OBJECTIVES: to analyze an educational intervention, through game "Violetas", for the qualification of professionals who work in the fight against gender violence.



METHODS: a qualitative study, involving 28 professionals from intersectoral services to assist women in situations of violence, located in three Brazilian capitals. Data were collected through Critical-Emancipatory Workshops, being submitted to thematic content analysis through software.



RESULTS: sexist patterns, pornography and sexual diversity were topics listed by participants for intervention in reality. To this end, they suggested orientation actions on gender violence, promotion of individual and group assistance and service network consolidation. FINAL CONSIDERATIONS: the intervention proved to be playful, due to the use of games, critical, due to the fact that it allowed reflection on the theme, emancipatory, due to the possibility of professionals rethinking their practice and qualifying themselves to face the problem.

Language: pt