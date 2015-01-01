|
Citation
|
Fornari LF, Fonseca RMGS. Rev. Bras. Enferm. 2023; 76(Suppl 2): e20220299.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Associacao Brasilerira de Enfermagem)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37255186
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: to analyze an educational intervention, through game "Violetas", for the qualification of professionals who work in the fight against gender violence.
Language: pt
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Female; Violence; Play and Playthings; Software; *Gender-Based Violence/prevention & control; Sexual Behavior