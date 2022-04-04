|
Citation
Bandeira CLJ, Arboit J, Honnef F, Silva EB, Andrade A, Costa MC. Rev. Bras. Enferm. 2023; 76Suppl 2(Suppl 2): e20220404.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Associacao Brasilerira de Enfermagem)
DOI
PMID
37255188
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: to know the violence spoken and felt by disabled people, living in rural areas, from the perspective of their families.
Language: pt
Keywords
Humans; Brazil; Family; Rural Population; Health Services; *Violence; Qualitative Research; *Sex Offenses