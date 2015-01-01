|
Massuchin MG, Orso M, Moura JFD, Saleh DM. Braz. Journal. Res. 2023; 18: 492-523.
LIXO!", "ESQUERDISTA!", "CANALHA!", "#FAKENEWS", MAS NEM TANTO: ataques e críticas à imprensa em meio ao uso estratégico do jornalismo pelo ativismo de extrema direita online no Brasil
(Copyright © 2023, Faculdade de Comunicação, Universidade de Brasília)
This article analyzes the relationship between far-right activism and Brazilian media institutions in the digital environment. The research is based on the content published by two far-right Twitter profiles - Direita Brasil and Verde e Amarela - over the course of 18 months, and 2.872 posts were published during this period. Our findings reveal a complex relationship between far-right activism and media institutions. While attacks directed to the traditional Brazilian press or journalists are common, several posts use the same journalistic model and coverage of the Brazilian media to attack other politicians or institutions.
Activism; Far-Right; Media criticism; Media institutions; Press; Twitter