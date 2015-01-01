Abstract

This article analyzes the relationship between far-right activism and Brazilian media institutions in the digital environment. The research is based on the content published by two far-right Twitter profiles - Direita Brasil and Verde e Amarela - over the course of 18 months, and 2.872 posts were published during this period. Our findings reveal a complex relationship between far-right activism and media institutions. While attacks directed to the traditional Brazilian press or journalists are common, several posts use the same journalistic model and coverage of the Brazilian media to attack other politicians or institutions.



===



Este artigo analisa as articulações do ativismo de extrema direita no ambiente digital no que diz respeito ao modo como se relacionam com as instituições midiáticas brasileiras. A pesquisa tem como base a atuação de duas contas de extrema direita - Direita Brasil e Verde e Amarela - no Twitter, durante 18 meses, com 2.872 postagens no período. Os resultados mostram que há uma relação complexa nas dinâmicas do ativismo de extrema direita quando se trata das instituições midiáticas, com os ataques direcionados à imprensa e seus agentes, mas que também estão atrelados a um uso estratégico do modelo jornalístico e da própria cobertura.



Palavras-chave

Ativismo; Extrema-direita; Imprensa; Twitter; Crítica da mídia

Language: en