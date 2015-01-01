SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zhan MM, Zhao X, Ma L. Commun. Res. Rep. 2023; 40(1): 51-64.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/08824096.2023.2171380

unavailable

There has been limited evidence regarding how disaster message features and source of social media communication independently and jointly affect users' engagement behaviors. We conducted a content analysis of tweets collected from the Ariana Grande concert terrorist attack.

RESULTS from negative binomial regressions (N = 687) showed that the social support function of tweets affected reactive engagement, a higher level of content richness increased engagement, and source type moderated the effects of communication styles on engagement during the terrorist attack. For example, traditional media (vs. individuals) adopting an informal tone had a higher level of reactive and proactive engagement.


Language: en

communication style; Crisis communication; media richness; social media; social support; source types

