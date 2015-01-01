|
Johnson ZD, Suarez M, Alvarado D. Commun. Res. Rep. 2023; 40(2): 68-78.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
In accordance with concepts forwarded by the Extended Parallel Process Model fear of injuries and concussions were explored among youth hockey parents. Specifically, credibility and parental coach satisfaction were considered as other potential explanatory factors within the framework of EPPM.
coach credibility; Extended parallel process model; fear