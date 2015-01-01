Abstract

In accordance with concepts forwarded by the Extended Parallel Process Model fear of injuries and concussions were explored among youth hockey parents. Specifically, credibility and parental coach satisfaction were considered as other potential explanatory factors within the framework of EPPM.



RESULTS indicate that coach credibility and coach satisfaction are unrelated to fear associated with injuries and concussions. The caring and trustworthy dimensions of credibility, as well as coach satisfaction were associated with as well as likelihood to report to injuries, but not concussions, to coaches.

Language: en