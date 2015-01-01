Abstract

A random-effects meta-analysis was conducted to examine proposition 2 of relational turbulence theory, that interference from a partner heightens affective arousal toward the partner. The meta-analysis revealed a positive average correlation between interference from a partner and anger toward that partner (k = 15, N = 6114, r =.419 [95% CI:.376,.459]) with a prediction interval ranging from.264 to.553. Upon uncovering heterogeneity, study moderators were examined to explain variability in study effect sizes including (a) dating versus married samples, (b) average length of romantic relationship, (c) percent of female participants in the study, (d) average age of participants, (e) author research teams, (f) before COVID-19 versus during COVID-19 data collections, and (g) discrete anger measurements versus anger subsumed in negative affect measurements. These study moderators were unable to explain heterogeneity in effect sizes. The computed summary effect and prediction interval support the theoretical logic of proposition 2 from relational turbulence theory.

