Abstract

The article deals with gender-sex violence as a significant expression of the structural nature of gender and sexuality in migratory processes. From the biographical approach, expressions of the multiple forms that this violence acquires (direct, structural, cultural) are addressed in the narratives of ten cis and trans migrant women of Latin American origin who reside in the cities of Antofagasta and Santiago, located in the north and central Chile, respectively, and who have an active participation in social organizations that carry out community care tasks, although these tasks are not part of the purposes and main actions of these organizations. The approach is carried out around the idea of politicization, in two senses: first, from the proposal to politicize sex-gender violence -that is, to make visible the power relations that make it possible and the historical processes that have led to the construction of "violent" bodies and lives from the framework that intersects gender and sexuality with foreignness, ethnicity, "race" and class, among other dimensions-; second, from the analysis of experiences of politicization of some of these migrant women in which this sex-gender violence is re-signified as the engine of their social participation, a re-signification crossed by the tensions and contradictions that this channeling of participatory action in tasks characterized by sex-gender inequality such as care. Although it is concluded that the scope of these experiences in the transformation of this sex-gender violence is fundamentally limited to the individual scale of intra-domestic violence, it is proposed that these organizational experiences, in their daily actions and practices, silently and in the long run term undermine the liminality of the foreigner in relation to the recognition of rights by the State of residence, which harbors transformative potentialities of the idea of ​​citizenship, at least from that practical dimension.



Keywords : Gender-sex violence; community care; migration; politicization; Chile.



El artículo se ocupa de la violencia sexo-genérica como una expresión significativa del carácter estructural que tienen el género y la sexualidad en los procesos migratorios. Desde el enfoque biográfico, se abordan expresiones de las múltiples formas que adquiere esa violencia (directa, estructural, cultural) en las tramas narrativas de diez mujeres migrantes cis y trans de origen latinoamericano que residen en las ciudades de Antofagasta y Santiago de Chile, ubicadas en el norte y el centro de Chile, respectivamente, y que tienen una participación activa en organizaciones sociales que realizan tareas de cuidado comunitario, aunque esas labores no sean parte de los propósitos y el accionar principal de esas organizaciones. El abordaje se realiza en torno a la idea-eje de la politización, en dos sentidos: primero, a partir de la propuesta de politizar la violencia sexo-genérica -esto es, de visibilizar las relaciones de poder que la hacen posible y los procesos históricos que han conducido a la construcción de cuerpos y vidas "violentables" desde el entramado que interseca el género y la sexualidad con la extranjeridad, la etnia, la "raza" y la clase, entre otras dimensiones-; y, segundo, a partir del análisis de experiencias de politización de algunas de estas mujeres migrantes en las que esa violencia sexo-genérica es resignificada como motor de su participación social, resignificación que es atravesada por las tensiones y contradicciones que implica esa canalización de la acción participativa en tareas caracterizadas por una desigualdad sexo-genérica como las de cuidados. Aunque se concluye que el alcance de esas experiencias en la transformación de esa violencia sexo-genérica se limita fundamentalmente a la escala individual de la violencia intradoméstica, se propone que estas experiencias organizativas, en sus haceres y prácticas cotidianas, socavan silenciosamente y a largo plazo la liminaridad del extranjero en relación al reconocimiento de derechos de parte del Estado de residencia, lo que alberga potencialidades transformadoras de la idea de ciudadanía, al menos desde esa dimensión práctica.



Keywords : Violencia sexo-genérica; cuidados comunitarios; migración; politización; Chile.