Abstract

This study examined the relationship between football fans' fanaticism levels and their psychological commitments. The sample of the study consisted of a total of 429 volunteer participants in Istanbul, Turkey; 11.7% female and 88.3% male, selected by convenience sampling method. Shapiro - Wilk normality test was applied to test the normality of the study data. Since the data had a normal distribution, descriptive statistics were used for the analysis in addition to independent sample t-tests and one-way ANOVA tests. Besides, the Pearson correlation test was performed to check the relationship between the scales. The results revealed significant differences in gender, age, marital status, educational status, and favorite football team/club between the sub-scales. The differences were found to be more significant, especially in age and football team variables. It can be said that as the level of fanaticism increases, the psychological commitment of the fans may also increase. Article visualizations:

Language: en