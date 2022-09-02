Abstract

The purpose of this study was to determine the mediating effect of motivation on the relationship between positive experiences at school and the self-efficacy of Physical Education students. Utilizing quantitative, non-experimental design via correlational technique, data were obtained from 350 Grade 12 students of the 7 national high schools under the division of Davao del Sur, Region XI. The researcher utilized stratified random sampling and an online survey mode of data collection. The researcher also utilized statistical tools such as mean, Pearson r, regression and med graph using the Sobel z- test. From the results of the study, it was found that there is a very high level of motivation, a very high level of positive experiences at school and a very high level of self-efficacy among PE students. Furthermore, there is a significant relationship between positive experiences at school and self-efficacy, between motivation and positive experiences at school and between motivation and positive experiences at school and between motivation and self-efficacy among PE students. Further, it was revealed that there was full mediation on the effect of motivation on the relationship between positive experiences at school and self-efficacy. This implies that the positive experiences at school convey motivation of Physical Education students.

Language: en