Citation
Ziegelaar M, Kuleshov Y. Hydrology 2022; 9(11): e193.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Floods are the most common and costliest natural disaster in Australia. However, the Flood Risk Assessments (FRAs) employed to manage them are hazard-focused and tend to overlook exposure and vulnerability. This leaves potential for Australian FRAs to make better use of a technique which holistically incorporates all three flood risk components. In this study, flood exposure assessment and mapping for the Hawkesbury-Nepean Catchment (HNC), a flood-prone region in Australia, was conducted. Three flood exposure indicators--population density, land use type, and critical infrastructure density--were selected to derive the flood exposure index (FEI).
Language: en
Keywords
Australia; flood; flood exposure assessment and mapping; flood exposure index; flood risk assessments; Hawkesbury-Nepean catchment