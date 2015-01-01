|
Citation
|
Lefebvre JS, Henderson S, Salomie A, Heath NL, Bloom GA. Int. J. Sport Exerc. Psychol. 2023; 21(3): 557-578.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association, Ontario Division, the purpose of this study was to conduct a post-season evaluation of the effectiveness of a mental health and suicide-awareness program called Talk Today, delivered to elite adolescent male hockey players and their support staff. The study was conducted using a sequential explanatory mixed-methods design that began with a quantitative phase followed by a qualitative phase. In total, 105 participants (49 athletes, 56 staff) completed online questionnaires and 12 (6 athletes, 6 staff) participated in qualitative interviews.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
elite sport; male adolescents; Stigma; support staff