Brady CM, Childs KK. Behav. Sci. Law 2023; 41(1): 1-18.
The need for specialized training programs that are focused on youth mental health needs, awareness of community-based services, and de-escalation skills is growing across law enforcement agencies due to calls for service that involve youth in mental health crisis. The current study evaluates a juvenile mental health training for law enforcement that was developed based on agency needs. The training was completed by 159 officers and a pre-/post-test design was used.
Language: en
evaluation; juvenile mental health; law enforcement training; training development