|
Citation
|
Adams GC, Wrath AJ, Mela M, DesRoches A, Adams S, Andreen A, McKenna A. Behav. Sci. Law 2023; 41(2-3): 96-108.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The current study aimed to explore the relationships between attachment and childhood trauma on recidivism risk in a sample of Canadian offenders with mental disorder (OMDs). N = 56 OMDs completed the Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) questionnaire, a measure of adult attachment (Experiences in Close Relationships Scale), and interview to determine recidivism risk (Level of Service/Case Management Inventory; LS/CMI). The variables of interest had small to moderate correlations. Multivariable regression analysis found that ACE scores but not attachment insecurity were associated with LS/CMI scores. Mediation analyses demonstrated that ACE scores fully mediated the association between attachment anxiety and attachment avoidance and recidivism risk.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental disorder; offenders; recidivism; trauma