Journal Article

Citation

Anisin A. Behav. Sci. Terrorism Polit. Aggres. 2021; 13(2): 160-173.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/19434472.2020.1718738

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

A growing literature has revealed that not all mass shootings are covered equally by the media. Thus far, endogenous and contextual characteristics of mass shootings have been causally associated with heightened print and online news coverage such as offender identity, weapon usage, motivations, shooting location and fatality count. This study utilizes univariate logistic regression to investigate whether the occurrence of exogenous events can offset coverage of mass shootings as measured through article counts drawn from the New York Times counts on 68 different cases.

RESULTS reveal that the odds of a given mass shooting being newsworthy are 12 times higher in absence of an exogenous event the day prior, the day of, or day after the shooting. These findings also support previously identified statistical trends. Cases featuring Middle-Eastern offenders have 28 times greater odds of being highly newsworthy. Large fatality counts also tend to attract news attention with each additional fatality in a shooting increasing the odds of it being highly newsworthy by one.


Language: en

Keywords

homicide; mass murder; media; Violence and aggression

