Anisin A. Behav. Sci. Terrorism Polit. Aggres. 2021; 13(2): 160-173.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
A growing literature has revealed that not all mass shootings are covered equally by the media. Thus far, endogenous and contextual characteristics of mass shootings have been causally associated with heightened print and online news coverage such as offender identity, weapon usage, motivations, shooting location and fatality count. This study utilizes univariate logistic regression to investigate whether the occurrence of exogenous events can offset coverage of mass shootings as measured through article counts drawn from the New York Times counts on 68 different cases.
Language: en
homicide; mass murder; media; Violence and aggression