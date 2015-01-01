Abstract

Studies on youth radicalisation are few, even though it has been identified as an increasing problem. This paper aims to contribute insights on youth radicalisation by examining data from 33 cases of Australians, aged 19 and below, who have been identified as radicalising to violent extremism. It draws on a subset of data from the Profiles of Individual Radicalisation in Australia (PIRA) dataset. This is an open-source dataset that replicates variables from the Profiles of Individual Radicalisation in the United States (PIRUS) dataset. The PIRA dataset is outlined and we undertake a descriptive and exploratory analysis of selective key variables identified in the terrorism and criminology literature. Analysis shows that radicalisation amongst our sample of youth is associated with poor educational achievement, mental health problems, active engagement with online social media, exposure to other radicalised networks and associates, personal grievances and triggering events. The data both confirm and diverge from the existing literature. The paper, in particular, considers the role of social bond attachments and networks in the youth radicalisation problem. Limitations in the study design and sample size are acknowledged and implications for the prevention of youth radicalisation are considered.

