Qi Y. Behav. Sci. Terrorism Polit. Aggres. 2022; 14(3): 187-215.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/19434472.2020.1841266

This paper sheds light upon ISIS global-level media operations based on an empirical analysis of 79 official English-language videos using the Braddock and Horgan's analytical guideline for content analysis. This study results in a quantifiable assessment of videos based on their release dates, language, media centres, duration, musical arrangement, and many other production characteristics, and concludes that ISIS has created a highly sophisticated propaganda apparatus and media operation system with a strong ability to cope with the circumstances and various real-world events that ISIS faces on the ground. Additionally, ISIS's message contains argumentative moves, and without the knowledge of what these moves are and how they respond to existing dialogues, our understanding of the group's message in certain dimensions remains partial and incomplete.


Extremism; ISIS; Islamic State; propaganda; terrorism; video

