Abstract

Football supporters represent a specific social group which is prone to violence and ideologically based extremist behavior. In the present study we explored whether football supporters in Serbia are characterized by Militant Extremist Mind-Set (MEM), a set of beliefs characterized by terrorists and ideological extremists. MEM is constituted of three factors: Proviolence, Vile World and Divine Power. We hypothesized that all three factors are more pronounced in football supporters than in the control group of participants; furthermore, we assumed that MEM factors have an independent contribution in the prediction of support for extremist social movements. Relations between these variables are explored in a combined sample of male football supporters (N = 128) and the control group (N = 118). Obtained results confirmed all hypotheses. All MEM factors were found to be more pronounced in football supporters. All three beliefs independently predicted support for extremist social movements. Finally, the interaction between group membership and Vile World in predicting support for the extremist movements was found: football supporters with elevated belief in Vile World were especially prone to affiliate with extremist movements. Study findings provided additional insight into the ideological characteristics of football supporters in Serbia and contributed to the identification of individuals who are particularly susceptible to violent extremism.

