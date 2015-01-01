SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Demir M, Guler A. Behav. Sci. Terrorism Polit. Aggres. 2023; 15(1): 24-41.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/19434472.2020.1866052

unavailable

Suicide terrorism is one of the deadliest terrorist strategies adopted by various terrorist groups around the world, but the 9/11 terrorist attacks have made suicide terrorism a popular attack strategy among terrorist organizations at the global level. However, there is scarce research on the effect of the 9/11 attacks on suicide terrorism. Using data obtained from the Global Terrorism Database (GTD) between 1981 and 2018, this research examines the effect of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on suicide terrorism and different types of terrorist organizations that commit suicide terrorism before and after 9/11 and the changes in the trends in the outcomes. The results of negative binomial regression tests comparing pre-9/11 and post-9/11 and monthly interrupted time series analyses showed that the 9/11 terrorist attacks had significant impacts on the above-mentioned outcomes. The results suggested that the 9/11 attacks have played a critical role in inspiring and encouraging terrorist organizations - religious-based ones in particular - to adopt suicide terrorism as an attack strategy.


9/11 terrorist attacks; Suicide terrorism; types of terrorist organization

