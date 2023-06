Abstract

Rates of probable mental health problems in children and young people in England are increasing while failure to identify and address mental health difficulties early in life affects individuals' long-term functioning and wellbeing.



Despite reported benefits of early identification and intervention, there is no school entry screening programme. The aim was to review the evidence for mental health screening and identification programmes based in schools against the UK NSC criteria.



We found mixed evidence of the feasibility and acceptability of screening and limited evidence on programmes' effectiveness and cost effectiveness. While there is evidence of effective interventions, there is work to do to enable timely and equitable access to mental health support.



Currently there is insufficient evidence to recommend a universal screening programme and any use of validated screening tools in schools should be accompanied by a clear pathway into early intervention services and a robust evaluation of the whole programme.

Language: en