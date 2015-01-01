|
Kvarme LG, Heitman AJ, Valla L. Br. J. Child Health 2022; 3(4): 191-198.
Bullying among schoolchildren has long-term consequences for children's health. Support groups could be an effective method against this. The aim of this study was to explore the experiences of the children, mothers, and school nurse regarding bullying and support groups.
Bullying; school nurse; solution-focused approach; support group