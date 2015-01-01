SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kvarme LG, Heitman AJ, Valla L. Br. J. Child Health 2022; 3(4): 191-198.

Copyright © 2022, MA Healthcare

10.12968/chhe.2022.3.4.191

Abstract

Bullying among schoolchildren has long-term consequences for children's health. Support groups could be an effective method against this. The aim of this study was to explore the experiences of the children, mothers, and school nurse regarding bullying and support groups.

This study is a qualitative exploratory design case study, with interviews of the participants. Individual interviews were conducted with the bullied child, two mothers and the school nurse and focus group interviews were had with seven boys in the support group. The bullied boy coped better after receiving help from the support group, his family and the school nurse. We found that working together as a team is important to prevent bullying, and the school nurse reported being happy to have the support group as a tool.


Bullying; school nurse; solution-focused approach; support group

