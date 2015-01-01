SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Morley E, Bennett E, Costello G. Br. J. Child Health 2022; 3(6): 286-288.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MA Healthcare)

DOI

10.12968/chhe.2022.3.6.286

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Thousands of children experience brain injuries every year and the impact on their education and wellbeing can be severe. Emily Morley, Dr Emily Bennett, and Dr Gemma Costello provide practical advice that can be shared with school staff, while signposting to a range of useful resources.


Language: en
