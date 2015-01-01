CONTACT US: Contact info
Morley E, Bennett E, Costello G. Br. J. Child Health 2022; 3(6): 286-288.
Thousands of children experience brain injuries every year and the impact on their education and wellbeing can be severe. Emily Morley, Dr Emily Bennett, and Dr Gemma Costello provide practical advice that can be shared with school staff, while signposting to a range of useful resources.
