Chester K, Whiting L, Spencer N, Brooks F. Br. J. Child Health 2023; 4(1): 19-28.

(Copyright © 2023, MA Healthcare)

10.12968/chhe.2023.4.1.19

unavailable

BACKGROUND:

Bullying among young people has been acknowledged as a public health concern. Relational bullying is the systematic manipulation and damage of peer relationships; the way in which it is perceived can influence detection and interventions, in view of this, relational bullying warranted further exploration from the perspectives of young people.

To understand the experience and perception of relational bullying among young people.

A qualitative approach underpinned the undertaking of 11 face-to-face interviews with young people aged 12-18 years. Data was thematically analysed.

Seven themes emerged: The complexity of defining bullying, The role of friends; Negative impacts, Social media, Normalisation, Personal resources to aid navigation, External resources to aid navigation.

Factors that help and hinder the navigation of relational bullying were identified, the family playing a crucial role in mitigating the negative effects. The findings have the potential to be relevant to other forms of bullying.


bullying; interviews; qualitative research; relational bullying; Young people

