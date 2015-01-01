Abstract

BACKGROUND:



Bullying among young people has been acknowledged as a public health concern. Relational bullying is the systematic manipulation and damage of peer relationships; the way in which it is perceived can influence detection and interventions, in view of this, relational bullying warranted further exploration from the perspectives of young people.



Aim:



To understand the experience and perception of relational bullying among young people.



Methods:



A qualitative approach underpinned the undertaking of 11 face-to-face interviews with young people aged 12-18 years. Data was thematically analysed.



Findings:



Seven themes emerged: The complexity of defining bullying, The role of friends; Negative impacts, Social media, Normalisation, Personal resources to aid navigation, External resources to aid navigation.



Conclusions:



Factors that help and hinder the navigation of relational bullying were identified, the family playing a crucial role in mitigating the negative effects. The findings have the potential to be relevant to other forms of bullying.

Language: en