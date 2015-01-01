SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Millernas H, Hayward MMMC. Br. J. Child Health 2023; 4(1): 36-41.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MA Healthcare)

DOI

10.12968/chhe.2023.4.1.36

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This discussion article uses a practice case study to critically examine the theoretical perspectives relating to child and adolescent development and attachment to demonstrate an understanding of how these can impact the life course. Factors affecting the physical, social and emotional needs of children, young people and their families are identified together with an understanding of the role of the specialist community public health nurse (SCPHN) in supporting their developmental needs. An analysis of the development of the therapeutic relationship is provided along with recommendations for care and future school nursing (SN) practice.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print