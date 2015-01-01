Abstract

This discussion article uses a practice case study to critically examine the theoretical perspectives relating to child and adolescent development and attachment to demonstrate an understanding of how these can impact the life course. Factors affecting the physical, social and emotional needs of children, young people and their families are identified together with an understanding of the role of the specialist community public health nurse (SCPHN) in supporting their developmental needs. An analysis of the development of the therapeutic relationship is provided along with recommendations for care and future school nursing (SN) practice.

