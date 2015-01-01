|
De Raeymaeker X, Van Cauwenbergh S, Houben B, Karimi A, Sergeant G, Appeltans B. Acta Chir. Belg. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37259806
BACKGROUND: Accidental ingestion of foreign bodies is a common problem in children. Fortunately the gastrointestinal tract is quiet resilient to foreign bodies. On the other hand the ingestion of magnets can result in enormous morbidity. Because of their natural tendency to firmly adhere they can cause intestinal obstruction, pressure necrosis, fistula formation or perforation. With this case report we aim to raise the awareness of the risks that these magnets pose to children.
Pediatric; Abdominal perforation; Ingestion; Magnets