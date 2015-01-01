|
Vassos E. Am. J. Psychiatry 2023; 180(6): 404-406.
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychiatric Association)
37259511
New-onset psychosis is always disconcerting and alarming for patients, families, and clinicians. Although some acute psychotic disorders are brief and resolve in a short period of time, others progress to schizophrenia or bipolar disorder and have a long-term impact on people's mental health and quality of life. Substance-induced psychotic disorders are brief psychotic syndromes triggered by substance use that persist for days or weeks after intoxication has resolved. Abundant evidence suggests that individuals presenting to mental health services with substance-induced psychotic disorders have a significant risk of later transition to schizophrenia or, more generally, to a chronic psychotic disorder. A recent meta-analysis (1) of 25 studies providing substance-specific estimates of transition to schizophrenia spectrum disorders among more than 34,000 individuals with substance-induced psychotic disorder estimated a pooled transition rate of 25% across all substances, with differential rates depending on the substance.
