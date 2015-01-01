Abstract

Introduction. The objective of this study is to describe the characteristics of dog bite injuries in children seen at a children's hospital in Bolivia. Population and methods. This was an observational, retrospective study in patients seen between 2017 and 2021.



RESULTS. A total of 769 patients were studied. Dog bite injuries accounted for 5.6% of emergency visits and 0.8% of hospitalizations. They were more frequent in children younger than 5 years (55.1%), in whom the following were observed: greater injury severity (p = 0.008), history of animal provocation (p = 0.048), known attacking animal (p < 0.036), domestic accident (p = 0.021), greater frequency of post-exposure prophylaxis with anti-rabies serum (p = 0.005), and maxillofacial area as the main region involved (p < 0.001). There were 3 deaths due to human rabies and 1 due to hypovolemic shock.



CONCLUSION. Dog bite injuries are a frequent cause of visit to the emergency department and hospitalization in pediatrics and have specific characteristics in children younger than 5 years.

