Forbes C, Alderson H, Domoney J, Papamichail A, Berry V, McGovern R, Sevdalis N, Rankin J, Newburn M, Healey A, Easter A, Heslin M, Feder G, Hudson K, Wilson CA, Melendez-Torres GJ, Howard LM, Trevillion K. BMC Pregnancy Childbirth 2023; 23(1): e404.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37264300
BACKGROUND: Healthcare-based Independent Domestic Violence Advisors (hIDVA) are evidence-based programmes that provide emotional and practical support to service users experiencing domestic abuse. hIDVA programmes are found to improve health outcomes for service users and are increasingly delivered across a range of healthcare settings. However, it is unclear how hIDVA programmes are implemented across maternity services and the key facilitators and barriers to their implementation. The aim of this study was to identify; how many English National Health Service (NHS) Trusts with maternity services have a hIDVA programme; which departments within the Trust they operate in; what format, content, and variation in hIDVA programmes exist; and key facilitators and barriers of implementation in maternity services.
Language: en
Health; Implementation; Domestic violence; hIDVA; Maternity services