Kachingwe ON, Lewis Q, Offiong A, Smith BD, LoVette A, Powell TW. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e1052.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37264451
BACKGROUND: Children exposed to household challenges (i.e., parental substance use, incarceration, and mental illness) are among the groups most vulnerable to sexual risk-taking in adolescence. These behaviors have been associated with a range of negative outcomes later in life, including substance abuse, low educational attainment, and incarceration. Adapting an evidence-based intervention (EBI) to be suitable for this population is one strategy to address the needs of this group.
Sexual health; Adaption; Black youth; FOY + ImPACT; Intervention mapping-adapt