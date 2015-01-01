Abstract

BACKGROUND: Children exposed to household challenges (i.e., parental substance use, incarceration, and mental illness) are among the groups most vulnerable to sexual risk-taking in adolescence. These behaviors have been associated with a range of negative outcomes later in life, including substance abuse, low educational attainment, and incarceration. Adapting an evidence-based intervention (EBI) to be suitable for this population is one strategy to address the needs of this group.



METHODS: In this study, we describe the use of the Intervention Mapping for Adaption (IM-Adapt) framework to adapt an evidence-based, sexual health intervention (Focus on Youth with Informed Children and Parents). We describe the actions taken at each step of the IM-Adapt process which are to assess needs, search for EBIs, assess fit and plan adaptions, make adaptions, plan for implementation and plan for evaluation.



RESULTS: Key changes of the adapted intervention include the incorporation of trauma-informed principles and gender inclusive language, standardization of the session length, and modernization of the content to be more appropriate for our priority population.



CONCLUSIONS: The adapted intervention shows promise toward meeting the behavioral health needs of Black youth exposed to household challenges. Our process and approach can serve as a model for researchers and practitioners aiming to extend the reach of EBIs.

Language: en