Citation
Tan PJ, Ginting ML, Lim ZZB, Balachandar N, Sultana R, Kadir MM, Xu T, Ismail NH, Yap JKY, Wong SF, Yoong J, Matchar DB, Hill K, Wong CH. BMJ Open 2023; 13(6): e072029.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
37263684
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Falls are an important public health issue with consequences that include injuries, quality of life reduction and high healthcare costs. Studies show that falls prevention strategies are effective in reducing falls rate among community-dwelling older adults. However, the evaluation for effectiveness was usually done in a controlled setting with homogeneous population, and thus may not be generalisable to a wider population. This study aims to evaluate the impact of community falls prevention programmes with group-based strength and balance exercises, on falls risk and health outcomes for older adults with falls risk in Singapore.
Keywords
public health; geriatric medicine; health services administration & management