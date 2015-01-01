Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to explore the potential risk factors associated with toileting-related falls in community-dwelling older adults who presented to the emergency department and were subsequently hospitalised.



DESIGN: This was a cross-sectional study. SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: This study was conducted in two teaching hospitals in Shanghai, China between October 2019 and December 2021 among community-dwelling adults aged ≥60 years.



METHODS: In-person interviews, physical assessment and medical record review were performed to collect data on the characteristics and risk factors of falls. Associations of toileting-related falls with demographic characteristics and geriatric syndromes were examined using logistic regression models. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Potential risk factors for toileting-related falls.



RESULTS: This study included 419 older patients with a mean age of 73.8±9.7 years. Among 60 (14.3%) patients with toileting-related falls (mean age: 78.8±9.2 years), 63.3% of toileting-related falls, mainly occurred between 00:00 and 05:59 hours, compared with 17.3% of non-toileting-related falls, which primarily occurred during the daytime. The rate of recurrent falls (35%) was significantly higher in the toileting-related falls group than in the non-toileting-related falls group (21.2%) (p=0.02). Logistic regression showed that visual impairment (OR 2.7, 95% CI 1.1 to 7.1), cognitive impairment (OR 3.3, 95% CI 1.3 to 8.4), gait instability (OR 3.1, 95% CI 1.1 to 8.8) and urinary incontinence (OR 3.4, 95% CI 1.2 to 9.9) were strongly associated with toileting-related falls. Twenty-three (38.3%) patients in the toileting-related falls group had moderate and severe injuries, compared with 71.7% in the non-toileting-related falls group (p<0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: This study revealed that patients who reported toileting-related falls were more likely to have cognitive impairment, urinary incontinence, gait instability, visual impairment than patients who fell during other activities. Social and healthcare professionals should prioritise the management of toileting activities in older patients and provide targeted interventions to those in the high-risk group.

Language: en