Abstract

A history of Childhood Maltreatment (CM) has been repeatedly associated with an increased risk of developing bipolar disorders (BD) or schizophrenia (SZ). The impact of severe stress induced by CM has been proposed to be mediated by elevated inflammation reflected by dysregulated inflammatory processes. Little is known about the potential impact of CM on lymphocyte subpopulations or the role of pre-existing infections on CM physiological consequences. This study therefore explored the role of CM and past infection exposure impact on lymphocyte subpopulations to give an indication of their relevance as stressors in the pathoetiology of major mood and psychotic disorders. 118 adult patients with SZ, and 152 with BD were included in the analysis. CM history was assessed by the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ), with current and past psychiatric symptomatology also evaluated. Circulating immune cell subsets were analyzed using flow cytometry-based analysis. Past exposure to common infectious stigma including toxoplasma, cytomegalovirus (CMV) and Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) were measured by solid phase-enzyme microplate and ELISA immunoassays. The relationship between CM, biological phenotypes (including immune cell subsets distribution and past infectious status) and clinical phenotypes were analyzed using univariate and multivariate analyses. BD patients with, versus without, CM had higher levels of CD3(+)CD8(+) cytotoxic T cells and CMV antibodies along with decreased levels of CD45RA(+)CCR7(+)CD8(+) naïve CD8(+) T cells, and a more severe clinical profile. CMV antibody levels were inversely associated with the CD3+CD8+ lymphocyte subset level. SZ patients with, versus without, CM, showed lower levels of CD14+ monocytes and no specific clinical characteristics. The accumulation of different types of maltreatment associated with increased body mass index and CMV autoantibodies as well as decreased levels of CD14+ monocytes. In both BD and SZ, further analysis according to the type and the number of CM subtypes showed association with specific changes in lymphocyte cell subsets, clinical profile, and infectious stigma. Adults with BD or SZ exposed to CM exhibit specific immune cell subset profiles, clinical features, and stigma of past infections. In BD, our data indicate an interplay between CM and CMV infections, which may possibly contribute to premature aging and cellular senescence, both of which have previously been shown to associate with mood disorders. Longitudinal studies of CM-exposed patients are required to clarify the interactions of CM and viral infections, including as to the pathophysiological processes driving patient symptomatology.

