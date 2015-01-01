Abstract

To the Editor: Injuries are an important yet neglected cause of health burden, and the millions of injury-related deaths that occur each year reflect large disparities in terms of gender, race, and socioeconomic status.[1] With the progress of urbanization and the number of motor vehicles increasing, pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers are brought into close contact, increasing the risk for all.[2] In 2019, one of the leading causes of injury-related disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) for all ages was road injuries (ranked seventh).[1] Understanding the burden of transport injuries and how they are distributed among different regions and countries worldwide is essential for policy-making.[3]



Data utilized in this study are publicly available from the GBD 2019 via the Global Health Data Exchange website (http://ghdx.healthdata.org). This study was performed in compliance with the Guidelines for Accurate and Transparent Health Estimates Reporting (GATHER) recommendations...

Language: en