Citation
Chen F, Wu Y, Chen X, Chen Y, Chen X, Wu Y, Wei P, Kang D, Ding C. Chin. Med. J. (Engl.) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Chinese Medical Association, Publisher Wolters Kluwer)
DOI
PMID
37262058
Abstract
To the Editor: Injuries are an important yet neglected cause of health burden, and the millions of injury-related deaths that occur each year reflect large disparities in terms of gender, race, and socioeconomic status.[1] With the progress of urbanization and the number of motor vehicles increasing, pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers are brought into close contact, increasing the risk for all.[2] In 2019, one of the leading causes of injury-related disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) for all ages was road injuries (ranked seventh).[1] Understanding the burden of transport injuries and how they are distributed among different regions and countries worldwide is essential for policy-making.[3]
