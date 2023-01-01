|
Citation
|
Hooker ED, Corona K, Guardino CM, Schetter CD, Campos B. Cultur. Divers. Ethnic Minor. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Society for the Psychological Study of Ethnic Minority Issues; American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37261795
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Interdependence with family is considered a core element of collectivistic cultures, and it is routinely endorsed by people of ethnic/racial minority backgrounds in the United States. In contrast, a preference for independence from family is characteristic of individualistic cultures, and of European Americans, who are considered prototypical of cultural individualism. Scholars have also theorized that socioeconomic factors play a role in shaping these patterns. We hypothesized and tested the possibility of a more nuanced and interactive pattern. Drawing from long-standing research on U.S. ethnic-minority cultures and recent research on social class, we expected that lower income would be least associated with family interdependence in foreign-born Latino/a Americans and most strongly associated with higher family interdependence in European Americans.
Language: en