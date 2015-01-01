Abstract

OBJECTIVE The purpose of this study was to analyze the effect of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on injury prevalence in National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) varsity athletes following mandatory state-issued stay-at-home orders in March 2020. A secondary objective was to evaluate the relationship between COVID-19 infection and injury prevalence.



METHODS The respondents were recruited during pre-participation evaluations held at a Division I university in California in the summer of 2021, as well as via emails shared by athletic trainers at the institution. Data was collected using the Qualtrics Survey Platform (Qualtrics, Provo, UT). For all questions regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the participants were asked to compare March 2020-March 2021 ("post-pandemic") to March 2019-March 2020 ("pre-pandemic"). Injury was defined as a physical complaint or condition sustained by an athlete during participation in training or competition that resulted in at least one missed day of practice or competition. The study participants were also asked to disclose their history of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infection.



RESULTS One hundred forty-six respondents completed the survey, with a 72.3% response rate. Of the respondents, 33.6% (n=49) reported sustaining at least one injury in the year preceding the pandemic, whereas 45.2% (n=66) of respondents reported sustaining at least one injury within the first year of the pandemic, a 34.5% relative increase in injuries (RR=1.35; 95% CI=1.01, 1.80). There was no significant difference in the number of upper body (RR=1.64; 95% CI=0.8, 3.34; p=0.177) versus lower body (RR=1.31; 95% CI=0.94, 1.82; p=0.11) injuries before and after the pandemic onset. Thirty-two respondents reported a history of COVID-19 infection. The athletes who reported a prior COVID-19 diagnosis were no more likely than the athletes with no prior COVID-19 diagnosis to obtain an injury from March 2020 to February 2021 (p=0.85).



CONCLUSION This study indicates that the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders were associated with a greater risk of injury in this cohort of collegiate athletes. Interestingly, a history of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infection was not associated with increased risk of injury.

