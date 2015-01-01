|
Mukai T, Galindo R, Coq JO. Front. Pediatr. 2023; 11(1210749): e1210749.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
37260792
Neonatal and pediatric brain injuries have several causes, such as traumatic injury, stroke, hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE), intraventricular hemorrhage (IVH), systemic inflammation and infection, and they place a great burden not only on the infant but also on the family. Several conventional therapies are used to treat brain injuries and their therapeutic effects have been established to a certain extent. However, complete neurological recovery is still difficult, and neurological sequelae often persist. Therefore, novel treatments are required to treat such injuries. Many basic research and clinical studies using new drugs, cell therapy, and rehabilitation/interventions have been conducted and their feasibility and efficacy have been reported. Recent advances in novel therapeutics are promising for the treatment of neonatal and pediatric brain injuries. Balanced and comprehensive expertise in developmental therapeutics is required to provide appropriate treatment for neonates and children. The purpose of this special issue was to conduct research on new therapeutics for neonatal and pediatric brain injuries in the seeding stage, which is key to new treatment strategies that can be developed into clinical research in the future. This issue also aims to bring together basic and clinical evidence for many of the treatments currently underway for brain injury to establish a more robust treatment protocol.
Language: en
pediatric brain injury; traumatic brain injury; hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy; neonatal brain injury; stroke