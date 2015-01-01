Abstract

A young male was brought to the ophthalmic emergency by his family with severe bleeding from both eyes after self-inflicted injury with scissors in a fit of mania. He had a history of schizophrenia and has been on irregular treatment for the past 10 years. Both eyes were severely damaged with avulsion of all extraocular muscles in one eye and a large corneoscleral laceration in the other. We report this unique case of oedipism or self-enucleation where a sharp instrument was used. Self-inflicted injury to the eyes is a rather uncommon phenomenon described in psychiatric patients. It can range from minor abrasions to severe ocular mutilation and loss of sight. The strict observation of these patients while admitted to the hospital and a multidisciplinary approach to ensure their future safety are imperative.

