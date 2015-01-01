Abstract

This prospective study aimed to determine which specific mobility tests were the most accurate for predicting falls in physically active older adults living in the community. Seventy-nine physically active older adults who met the American College of Sports Medicine physical activity guidelines volunteered. Participants were assessed and followed up for 12 months. Mobility assessments included the 30-s sit-to-stand test, five times sit-to-stand test, single-task timed-up-and-go test (TUG), motor dual-task TUG (Mot-TUG), and cognitive dual-task TUG (Cog-TUG). Mot-TUG and Cog-TUG performances were moderately correlated with number of falls (r =.359, p <.01 and r =.372, p <.01, respectively). When Mot-TUG, Cog-TUG, or Age were included as fall predictors, discrimination scores represented by the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC) were AUC (Mot-TUG) = 0.843 (p <.01), AUC (Cog-TUG) = 0.856 (p <.01), and AUC (Age) = 0.734 (p <.05). The cutoff point for Cog-TUG was 10.98 s, with test sensitivity of 1.00 and specificity of 0.66. Fall predictors for different populations may be based on different test methods. Here, the dual-task TUG test more accurately predicted falls in older adults who met American College of Sports Medicine's physical activity guidelines.

