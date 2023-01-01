Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Youth involved in the justice system (YIJ) have higher rates of suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STB) and associated behavioral health (BH) problems, yet lower levels of service use compared to youth in the general population. This study examined the efficacy of e-Connect, a digital clinical decision support system (CDSS), at improving STB risk identification, referral, and linkage to BH services by probation officers. As the intervention spanned pre- and post-COVID-19 shutdown periods, we also examined the disruption in public agencies' service provision on study outcomes.



METHOD: Administrative record data (1,488 youth, ages 10-18 years, 56% male, 56% White) allowed examination of differences between care-as-usual (baseline) and e-Connect in screening, identification of STB and BH problems, referral, and treatment initiation.



RESULTS: Compared to care-as-usual, probation officers using e-Connect were over five times as likely to identify YIJ with STB (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] = 5.86; 95% confidence interval, CI [3.24, 11.7]) and over 11 times more likely to refer YIJ in need of BH services to treatment (aOR = 11.04; 95% CI [6.54, 19.43]). In turn, youth referred to treatment via e-Connect were nearly 17 times more likely to initiate (aOR = 16.92; 95% CI [9.17, 32.60]).



RESULTS remained unchanged during the pre- and post-COVID-19 shutdown periods.



CONCLUSION: e-Connect is one of the first digital STB screening, referral, and linkage-to-service systems that use CDSS technology to successfully assist probation officers in linking youth on their caseload to treatment. Such an approach may support identification of STB and cross-systems linkage in other youth-serving organizations, such as schools, that increasingly manage youth BH problems with minimal clinical support. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en