Abstract

Previous studies on social contract reasoning of male substance abusers only examined individuals who are using drugs, and most of them compared social contract and nonsocial contract reasoning, and paid less attention to the characteristics of social contract reasoning of substance abusers during withdrawal. In addition, there is little research on the difference between the standard social contract rules and the switched social contract rules. To further explore this issue, experiment 1 examined the differences between 110 male substance abusers' conditional reasoning for descriptive and social contract rules; Experiment 2 examined the differences between 110 other male substance abusers' conditional reasoning for standard and switched social contracts.



RESULTS: (1) for male substance abusers, the performance of social contract conditional reasoning is significantly better than descriptive conditional reasoning; (2) the performance of standard social contract rules is significantly better than that of switched social contract rules.

Language: en