BACKGROUND: Children with asthma are often marginalized at school, including bullying victimization. The purpose of this study is to estimate the association between asthma and school or electronic bullying victimization among US high school students, and test whether the association varies significantly by sex.



METHODS: Pooled data from five waves of the Youth Risk Behavior Survey (N = 73,074) were used. Additive interactions were estimated in R software as per STROBE guidelines.



RESULTS: Asthma increases the risk of bullying victimization among female and male adolescents. The risk of school bullying was significantly greater among female students with asthma (7.3%) compared to males (4.0%, p = .002). Similarly, the increased risk for electronic bullying victimization associated with asthma was significantly greater among female (7.2%) than among male students (3.4%, p < .001).



CONCLUSIONS: Targeted educational interventions to decrease bullying victimization among adolescents with asthma are needed to mitigate its negative impacts.

