Citation
González-Guarda RM. JAMA Health Forum 2023; 4(6): e232201.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Association)
DOI
PMID
37261834
Abstract
Firearm injury, a leading public health concern and cause of death, is on the rise in the US.1 In regard to firearm mortality, the US is an outlier: firearm homicide rates are almost 25 times higher and suicide rates are almost 10 times higher than in other high-income countries.2 Firearm deaths disproportionately affect young people and historically marginalized groups. In fact, firearm injuries surpassed motor vehicle collisions in 2019 as the leading cause of death for children and adolescents younger than 19 years of age.2 Black, Hispanic, and American Indian individuals are disproportionately affected.3-6 Inequities in firearm deaths are most dramatically observed among young Black men aged 20 to 24 years, who are up to 22.5 times more likely to die from a firearm homicide than their non-Hispanic White counterparts,6 making this a major driver of health inequities related to US life expectancy.
