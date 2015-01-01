|
Citation
|
Moceri-Brooks J, Garand L, Sekula LK, Zoucha R, Joiner T. Mil. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37262299
|
Abstract
|
Active service members and Veterans with a combat-related traumatic brain injury (TBI) are four times more likely to attempt suicide than those without a TBI. TBIs are the signature injuries of the Post-9/11 conflicts and Combat Veterans (i.e., current and former service members who deployed in support of a combat mission) with these injuries are entitled to receive the Purple Heart medal. However, potentially tens of thousands of Combat Veterans did not receive, or were denied the Purple Heart during the first decade of the Global War on Terrorism because a TBI was not documented during the deployment. To our knowledge, this is the first study to explore the meaning of the Purple Heart and examine the impact of the Purple Heart on Army Combat Veterans with a combat-related TBI.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
traumatic brain injury; military; deployment; global war on terrorism; Interpersonal theory of suicide; Post-9/11; Purple Heart; Suicide risk; veteran